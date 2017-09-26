Mourinho hopes Fellaini recovers in 2 weeks for Man U

MOSCOW — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says Marouane Fellaini will be out for about two weeks.

Fellaini was hurt by a hard tackle from Southampton's Shane Long during United's 1-0 win on Saturday in the English Premier League, and his absence has left a hole in the midfield heading into the Champions League game against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

Mourinho says, "Fellaini was lucky, it could be a much worse situation. It's a difficult situation for us, but I expect Fellaini not to be out for a long time."

With Fellaini's Belgium team already qualified for the World Cup, Mourinho hopes Fellaini will be rested during the international break next week.