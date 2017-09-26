DeJong terrific in first two games for Travellers despite two losses

Carter DeJong had a baptism by fire in the Delhi Travellers net this weekend.

In two games, the rookie goalie from Norwich turned aside 95 shots in his Provincial Junior Hockey League regular season debut, as the Travellers dropped a 2-0 decision to the Norwich Merchants Friday and lost 4-0 to the Tavistock Braves Saturday.

After getting blanked last weekend, the Travellers have now not scored in 184 minutes of hockey.

On Friday, DeJong was by far the game’s first star despite losing his first junior hockey regular season game. Playing against his hometown team, the rookie goalie made 44 saves in the defeat.

Brandon Velda and Simcoe Damon Lemmon scored for the Merchants, while Port Dover’s Mason Cooper and Blake Pow also contributed to the cause with assists.

DeJong got the call Saturday at home, and again was spectacular, giving his team a chance to win, turning aside 51 shots, including 24 in the first period against the Braves.

Josh Borys opened the scoring for the Braves on the powerplay, before Zac Berg, Ryan Donat and Matt Gautier added to the lead in the third period.

Now 0-4 in the early going of the PJHL Doherty Division season, the Travellers are on the road Friday, when they play the Woodstock Navy Vets at 7:45 p.m. Saturday they host the Ayr Centennials at 8 p.m.

ICE CHIPS: The Merchant’s Norfolk connection was at it again Saturday, when they played the New Hamburg Firebirds to a 3-3 tie. Cooper scored twice for the Merchants, while Pow added one goal. Simon Storoschuk had one assist.

dsmart@norfolknews.ca