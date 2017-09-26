Shamrocks come close again but lose in OT to Mudcats

The Simcoe Shamrocks have been knocking on the door, and for a second time this season took the Dunnville Mudcats to overtime.

Unfortunately Jesse Schoeman got in their way.

Schoeman was making 55 saves, including four huge ones during three-on-three-overtime, while Jacob DeMaeyer scored the overtime winner, giving the Mudcats a 2-1 win.

Connor Schmalz gave the Mudcats a lead just over a minute into the second period. The Shamrocks tied things up midway through the frame when Matthew Tonner got the puck by Schoeman when he crashed into the net.