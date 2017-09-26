Sailors stay at .500 with another weekend split

The Port Dover Sailors are keeping afloat with another weekend split.

On Friday at home, the Sailors scored six goals in the first period en route to a 6-5 win over the Dunnville Mudcats.

Tyler Heisey scored two goals to lead the way for the Sailors, while Steve Goeree, Isaac MacAulay, Eric Mueller, and Ashton Mikasko each netted one.

Dakota Huit had the lone response for the Mudcats.

In the second period, Aaron Krajcir and Shayne Butler inched the Mudcats closer, while Nick Brake and Schmalz scored in the third period to make it a one-goal game.

Adam Seik got the win for the Sailors making 22 saves.

Sunday in Port Dover, the Sailors again got out to a lead, but this time couldn’t hold on, losing 3-2 to the Dundas Blues.

Matt Scanlin and Tyler Heisey both scored on the powerplay to give the Sailors a lead after one period.

Chris Cudek replied in the second period for the Blues with a power-play goal of his own, and added another goal in the third period, before Zac Plumb scored the winner with three minutes left in the game.

After four games, the Sailors are 2-2 and go on the road Thursday against the Niagara Riverhawks, before hosting the Glanbrook Rangers at 2 p.m.