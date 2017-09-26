Argos Wilder honoured for second straight week

Toronto running back James Wilder Jr., Winnipeg receiver Darvin Adams and Calgary defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis are the CFL top performers for Week 14.
Wilder was named a top performer for a second straight week after piling up 141 rushing yards, 77 receiving yards, and a touchdown to help the Argonauts beat Montreal 33-19 on Saturday and move into first place in the East Division.
Wilder's touchdown came on an 85-yard run, the longest touchdown dash of the season so far, as Toronto clinched the season series with the Als.
Wilder accumulated 257 total yards and a touchdown in Toronto's 34-26 win over Edmonton in Week 13. His 475 cumulative yards in the past two games helped the Argos to back-to-back wins for the first time this season.
Adams had a season-high 195 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Blue Bombers' 29-9 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
His touchdown came on a 75-yard strike from Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols in the fourth quarter.
Davis had three sacks, including one to force a fumble late in the fourth quarter, as the Stampeders beat Saskatchewan 15-9 for their ninth win in a row.
The Crockett, Texas native has been a large part of a defensive squad that helped Calgary clinch their playoff spot in Week 14 and break a league record for longest divisional winning streak with 16 straight victories against CFL West opponents.
By The Canadian Press
