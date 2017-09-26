Titans tops at NSSAA golf

The Holy Trinity Titans reigned supreme once again at the Norfolk Secondary School Athletic Association golf championships in Delhi last week.
Local students took to the course at Delhi golf & Country Club, with the Titans taking home the boys, girls and overall titles.
Golfers qualified for the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association championships at the Listowel Golf Club on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Boys
1 Peyton Callens, Holy Trinity, 71
2 Luke Krauss, Delhi, 74
3 Guerin Greenfield, Holy Trinity, 78
Girls
1 Rachel Bauer, Holy Trinity, 82
2 Abby White, Simcoe, 84
3 Haley Schott, Holy Trinity, 112
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
The Holy Trinity Titans reigned supreme once again at the Norfolk Secondary School Athletic Association golf championships in Delhi last week.
Local students took to the course at Delhi golf & Country Club, with the Titans taking home the boys, girls and overall titles.
Golfers qualified for the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association championships at the Listowel Golf Club on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Boys
1 Peyton Callens, Holy Trinity, 71
2 Luke Krauss, Delhi, 74
3 Guerin Greenfield, Holy Trinity, 78
Girls
1 Rachel Bauer, Holy Trinity, 82
2 Abby White, Simcoe, 84
3 Haley Schott, Holy Trinity, 112
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
The Holy Trinity Titans reigned supreme once again at the Norfolk Secondary School Athletic Association golf championships in Delhi last week.
Local students took to the course at Delhi golf & Country Club, with the Titans taking home the boys, girls and overall titles.
Golfers qualified for the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association championships at the Listowel Golf Club on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Boys
1 Peyton Callens, Holy Trinity, 71
2 Luke Krauss, Delhi, 74
3 Guerin Greenfield, Holy Trinity, 78
Girls
1 Rachel Bauer, Holy Trinity, 82
2 Abby White, Simcoe, 84
3 Haley Schott, Holy Trinity, 112
twitter.com/darrylsmart1