AP source: Wade to sign with Cavaliers, reunite with LeBron

The Cavaliers emerged Tuesday as front-runners over the Heat and Oklahoma City Thunder to land the 35-year-old Wade, who many feel say has plenty of game left.

He'll now have a shot at another championship — his fourth — while playing alongside James, whom he has been friends with since they broke into the league together in 2003. When James left Cleveland as a free agent in 2010 and signed with Miami, much of his reason for leaving his home state was a chance to play with Wade and Chris Both.

Wade played his first 13 seasons in Miami, leaving in the summer of 2016 to sign a two-year deal with the Bulls. But the Bulls are in a rebuilding mode after trading Jimmy Butler this summer, and instead of paying Wade $23.8 million to play for what will likely be a struggling team they agreed this weekend to buy him out and let him find a better situation.

In an interview with AP, Wade said that whatever decision he makes would be "a pure basketball decision and I'll make the one that I feel fits me best at this point in my career and with what I feel I have to offer a team that needs what I have to offer."

Following practice on Tuesday, Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson said Wade would be a "great" fit in Cleveland.

"He's a guy that's proven, not just individually, but a team that won three championships," Thompson said. "He's pretty familiar with most of the guys on our team. ... He's always been a good locker room guy. We've never heard anything bad.

"It would be great for our team to have another championship-mentality player."

Wade has averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 14 seasons. He averaged 18.3, 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulls.

One of the game's premiere closers in the post-season, Wade has averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 172 playoff games.

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press