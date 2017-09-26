Impact look to end home losing run vs NYC

MONTREAL — All those points frittered away at home earlier in the season cost the Montreal Impact control of their own destiny.

So the seventh-place Impact (11-13-6) must find a way to beat second-place New York City (15-8-7) when they meet Wednesday night at Saputo Stadium, and then hope for some help from lowly D.C. United to get into a playoff position heading into the final stretch of the season.

The Impact are three points out of the MLS playoffs. The team they are chasing, the sixth-place New York Red Bulls, play what is, on paper, an easy game at home against last-place D.C.

"We can say we need these teams to do this or that, but we need to focus on ourselves," defender Kyle Fisher said Tuesday. "It's desperation."

The Impact take the blame for three games in particular this season: their home opener when they blew a 2-0 lead and settled for a 2-2 draw with Seattle, and a pair of 3-2 losses to Columbus and Minnesota on late, inexcusable counterattack goals.

With only four regular-season games left to play, those and other setbacks have them in danger of missing the playoffs one season after their exhilarating run to the Eastern Conference final.

"It's so difficult today because of the parity in this league," said coach Mauro Biello. "It's not like the big clubs in Europe where you go into those stadiums and it's a guaranteed loss.

"You saw we were able to get three points against Toronto. That could happen anywhere in the league. It can switch quickly. What's important is the games we have in front of us. We've got to collect points and then hope for a little help to get in."

The Impact are 1-5-0 in their last six games and have lost their last three home games. The lone win was a surprise 5-3 result in Toronto last week, but that was followed by a 2-0 defeat Saturday in Atlanta.

New York City has also struggled, going 1-1-3 in their last five, a span in which they scored only four goals.