Schedule change has no effect on Wolves in win over Raiders

With an audible called on who their opponents would be the night before, it didn’t really matter to the Waterford Wolves.

“We were just excited to get on the field and get the season going,” Waterford Wolves captain Kyle Dawdy said.

And that was quite apparent when they beat the Delhi Raiders 35-13 Friday at Waterford District High School.

While the Wolves were supposed to take on the Valley Bears, and the Raiders were to play the McKinnon Park Blue Devils, the schedule changed the night before when the Hagersville and Cayuga combined effort, known as the Warricanes, called it a season before it began.

“It’s the first week and you have your plays. It didn’t matter who you were playing,” Wolves coach James Osborne said. “You have your base offence and defence. In the first week you’re just seeing what they can do. It was a matter of getting out and executing. As you can see we have lots to work on.”

Despite that, the Wolves rolled out to a quick lead when Connor Walsh ran in for a touchdown in the first quarter. That lead was quickly gone thanks to a Daunte Henriques touchdown.

Josh MacKay gave the Wolves another touchdown lead in the second quarter, with Walsh, Jarett Plant and MacKay adding to the lead with majors in the third and fourth quarters.

Henriques, who has traded his sprint cleats for football pads scored his second touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter, when he returned a Wolves kick.

“We looked good. It’s a league that is really equal this year,” Wolves captain Kyle Dawdy said. “As you can see from today we all have to fight for it.

“We really didn’t know what to expect today,” he said. “All we knew is that we had to bring our game.”