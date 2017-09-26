Schedule change has no effect on Wolves in win over Raiders

With an audible called on who their opponents would be the night before, it didn’t really matter to the Waterford Wolves.
“We were just excited to get on the field and get the season going,” Waterford Wolves captain Kyle Dawdy said.
And that was quite apparent when they beat the Delhi Raiders 35-13 Friday at Waterford District High School.
While the Wolves were supposed to take on the Valley Bears, and the Raiders were to play the McKinnon Park Blue Devils, the schedule changed the night before when the Hagersville and Cayuga combined effort, known as the Warricanes, called it a season before it began.
“It’s the first week and you have your plays. It didn’t matter who you were playing,” Wolves coach James Osborne said. “You have your base offence and defence. In the first week you’re just seeing what they can do. It was a matter of getting out and executing. As you can see we have lots to work on.”
Despite that, the Wolves rolled out to a quick lead when Connor Walsh ran in for a touchdown in the first quarter. That lead was quickly gone thanks to a Daunte Henriques touchdown.
Josh MacKay gave the Wolves another touchdown lead in the second quarter, with Walsh, Jarett Plant and MacKay adding to the lead with majors in the third and fourth quarters.
Henriques, who has traded his sprint cleats for football pads scored his second touchdown of the game late in the fourth quarter, when he returned a Wolves kick.
“We looked good. It’s a league that is really equal this year,” Wolves captain Kyle Dawdy said. “As you can see from today we all have to fight for it.
“We really didn’t know what to expect today,” he said. “All we knew is that we had to bring our game.”
Like the coaches, Dawdy said it didn’t matter who they were playing.
“All of us captains are pushing each other,” Dawdy said. “It doesn’t matter who it is. We know we have to push hard and battle in every game. We’re all going out there and playing hard.”
As for the way he and his teammates played, Dawdy said there is plenty to work on despite taking lots of positives into next week.
“I like how we communicated,” Dawdy said. “Everyone was on the same page. Going into the first week you don’t know because we haven’t had all that much to me as group. But nobody didn’t know what they were doing which is nice. It was a great first game and lots to work on. We’re going to get better and so is everyone else.”
For Raiders coach Dave Leatherland, it also didn’t matter who they opened with. It was all about getting on the field and getting his young team some experience.
“It really didn’t matter id we were playing Caledonia or Waterford,” Leatherland said. “It’s so early in the year. We’re just trying to get football ready. We had a lot of youth, a lot of guys playing out there for the first time. There were some rookie mistakes. But those are things that will go away with more experience.”
OTHER SCORES
Simcoe Sabres 29,
Holy Trinity Titans 7
McKinnon Park Blue Devils 36,
Valley Heights Bears 20
NEW SCHEDULE
(all regular season games at 2 p.m. unless specified)
September 29
VHSS at DDSS
HT at MPSS
September 30
WDHS at SCS
October 6
MPSS at SCS
VHSS at WDHS
HT at DDSS (8 p.m.)
October 13
DDSS at SCS
HT at VHSS
October 14
MPSS at WDHS
October 20
DDSS at MPSS
WDHS at HT
SCS at VHSS
October 27
Playoffs (1p.m.)
4th place at 1st place (semifinal)
3rd place at 2nd place (semifinal)
6th place at 5th place (consolation)
November 4
Haldimand-Norfolk Bowl (1p.m.)
Lowest remain seed at highest remaining seed
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
