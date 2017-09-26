Atlanta Dream's Brittney Sykes leads WNBA all-rookie team

NEW YORK — Brittney Sykes of the Atlanta Dream leads the WNBA all-rookie team as one of three unanimous selections.

The league announced Tuesday that Sykes joined Allisha Gray of the Dallas Wings and Kelsey Plum of the San Antonio Stars in receiving the most votes from WNBA coaches.

Washington Mystics' Shatori Walker-Kimbrough and Dallas' Kaela Davis round out the team.

Sykes was the No. 7 pick in the draft. She was the rookie leader in scoring (13.9), rebounding (4.1) and 3-pointers made (37).