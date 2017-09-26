Napoli beats Feyenoord 3-1 to get on the board in Group F

NAPLES, Italy — Napoli bounced back from a poor start to its Champions League campaign with a convincing 3-1 win over Feyenoord on Tuesday.

Dries Mertens extended his red-hot form by scoring one goal and setting up another, while Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon also found the net, and goalkeeper Pepe Reina saved a penalty.

Sofyan Amrabat pulled one back for Feyenoord in added time following a defensive error.

"I'm more (upset) for the goal conceded than happy for the performance," Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said. "Because in a competition in which goal difference could be a factor, you can't concede a goal like that 10 seconds from the end."