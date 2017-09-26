Misfiring Liverpool held to 1-1 draw by Spartak Moscow

MOSCOW — Missed chances cost Liverpool as it dropped Champions League points in a 1-1 draw at Spartak Moscow on Tuesday.

After falling behind to Fernando's free-kick for Spartak in the 23rd minute, Liverpool responded soon afterward with a fine finish by Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool's Coutinho, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah — known as the "Fab Four" in a nod to The Beatles — started together for the first time, but with mixed results.

Liverpool dominated the attack but Firmino and substitute Daniel Sturridge missed good chances, while Salah had a header saved deep into injury time.