Column: American golf sees a resurgence of youth

The U.S. team at Liberty National has Spieth, Thomas, Berger, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Reed.

"I think they're in pretty good shape in the future with those guys," Miller said.

That's how it was in 1998 at the Presidents Cup in Australia, when the first five qualifiers for that U.S. team — David Duval, Woods, Jim Furyk, Justin Leonard and Phil Mickelson — were all in their 20s. That figured to be the core of American golf for years to come, and it nearly was.

Duval lost his way through injury and confidence after his British Open title in 2001, while Leonard made the putt heard 'round the world at Brookline a year later until his team appearances became more inconsistent.

"It is such a young game right now," Thomas said Tuesday. "I was also thinking, 'Is it going to stay young?' We're going to be in our 30s at some point. But if we can keep playing well, stay competitive, keep pushing each other ... I feel like there's a good chance that all of us — at least four or five of us — will continue hopefully play on a lot of these teams for consecutive years.

"But there's going to a lot of others coming out of college who are going to want to take our place."

The relationships they have forged certainly help, and this goes beyond Instagram posts from their spring breaks.

Woods and Mickelson never hung out in the Bahamas, much less the locker room, unless they were playing a Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup. They also are about 5 years apart in age. Most of this generation grew up facing each other no matter where they were from because of how organized junior golf has become.

U.S. captain Steve Stricker can see this group a decade from now, at least a chunk of it. He knows as well as anyone that form can disappear. So can good health.

But it's the relationship he finds so intriguing.

"When one guy does something well, wins a tournament, it's almost a shot in the arm to another guy and he goes out and plays really well," Stricker said. "It's really cool, and a great outlook for USA team golf."

