Canada's Leon wins NWSL weekly honours

TORONTO — Canadian international Adriana Leon has won player of the week honours in the National Women's Soccer League.

The Boston forward had a goal and an assist to lead the Breakers to a 3-0 win at the Washington Spirit, helping the 4-12-7 Breakers snap a 10-game winless run. It also marked Boston's first road win in 14 games.

The 24-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is having a banner season with six goals and six assists. Leon also won the award for Week 3 this season when she had a goal and two assists against Seattle Reign FC.

The NWSL Player of the Week is selected each week of the regular season by the NWSL Media Association.