Nationals' Harper comes off DL, will start vs. Phillies

PHILADELPHIA — The Washington Nationals have activated Bryce Harper from the 10-day disabled list after the outfielder missed 42 games with a knee injury.

Harper was starting in right field and batting second in Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

"He's like a kid on the first day of Little League today," Washington manager Dusty Baker said. "He's excited. We're excited. We're just going to be a conscience for him on when he has had enough or needs more."

Harper hyperextended his left knee while falling over first base during a rainy game on Aug. 12.