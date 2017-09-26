Nick Young eager to help champion Warriors in any role

"I've been saying the same thing to Nick, 'Shoot it, shoot it, shoot it,'" Kerr said. "The whole thing for any of our new guys is to understand that we want the first good shot we can find. If we don't have a good shot, try to get a great shot but let's keep the ball moving but be aggressive and find that balance. I don't want Nick out there thinking. He's one of the best shooters in the league and he should let it fly every time he's open. And then as he gets more comfortable with the guys he'll understand where those opportunities will come, when to move the ball on and when to shoot it."

Young played for former Warriors top assistant Luke Walton last season with the Lakers, so he got a bit of a glimpse at how Golden State might operate with its music-filled practices and focus on fun.

The 32-year-old Young in June declined the player option in his contract for this season with Los Angeles that would have paid him more than $5.6 million. He had said in April that it was "60/40" he would leave the Lakers in hopes of joining a playoff team.

Then a free agent, Young received a $5.2 million, one-year contract in July.

Hard to beat the star-studded defending champs featuring Durant and Stephen Curry — even if Young is finding his way initially.

"The more I get used to the plays, the more the shots will be open. I'm just in everybody's way right now," he said, then laughed while adding: "I was with Draymond and Steph a little bit today, I found myself passing a little bit more than normal. It felt good. I'm all about getting some assists."

He averaged 13.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 60 games for the Lakers. He will provide the Warriors with the kind of depth Kerr loves to have as he regularly mixes and matches rotations.

Young is ready to do whatever is needed for the Warriors and Kerr, who rotates lineups often.

During media day, Young was asked his pick for top shooter on the team: "Probably have to go with Steve Kerr."

"That's buttering me up, trying to get some playing time," Kerr quipped a couple of days later.

"Nick's going to fit in great," Iguodala said. "The thing with our team is that guys come in from different places and they don't want to try to disrupt any of the flow. I saw it the first day. He didn't want to disrupt the flow, but we encouraged him to shoot, we encouraged him to be aggressive, just have good intentions. I know Nick and JaVale (McGee) knows Nick and we know he's a great person, he's a funny guy. If you're a good guy, a naturally good person, like to play basketball, you'll fit in perfect."

___

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

By Janie McCauley, The Associated Press