Jedinak to miss Australia's World Cup qualifiers vs Syria

SYDNEY, Australia — Australia captain Mile Jedinak will miss the Socceroos' World Cup qualifying matches against Syria next month because of a groin injury.

The Aston Villa midfielder was left out of the squad named Wednesday by coach Ange Postecoglou to face Syria in matches in Malaysia on Oct. 5 and Sydney on Oct. 10.

Australia or Syria will face a CONCACAF team in November, with the winner qualifying for the World Cup in Russia next year.

Israel-based Nikita Rukavysta is in line to play his first match for Australia since 2013. Defender Matthew Jurman has been called up for what might be his first international appearance while Josh Risdon and Craig Goodwin return to the squad for the first time since last November.