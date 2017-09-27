Golden Knights drop first home game to Kings

LAS VEGAS — The expansion Vegas Golden Knights dropped their first-ever home game when Brooks Laich scored 12 seconds into overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 exhibition win on Tuesday night.

The home debut attracted a crowd of 17,101 to T-Mobile Arena. The year-old arena seats a maximum of 17,500 for hockey.

Vegas has two home exhibition games remaining before its regular-season opener on Oct. 6 in Dallas. The Golden Knights' first regular-season home game is scheduled for Oct. 10 against Arizona.

Nic Down and Kurtis MacDermid scored for the Kings, and Jack Campbell made 27 saves.