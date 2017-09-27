Passing fancy in Big 12: No. 15 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

Some things to watch during Week 5 in the Big 12, with three conference games and four teams taking their bye weeks:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 15 Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (3-0, 0-0). Expect a lot of points when the Red Raiders play their Big 12 opener at home against Oklahoma State, which is trying to rebound from a home loss to TCU in its first league game last week. The Cowboys beat Tech 45-44 last November in Stillwater after a missed late extra point for their eighth straight win in the series. Both teams have scored at least 34 points in each of the past four games of the series. The Red Raiders are trying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2013, which was former quarterback Kliff Kingsbury's first season as their coach.

BEST MATCHUP

Texas Tech's Nic Shimonek and Keke Coutee vs. Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph and James Washington — the quarterbacks and top receivers for the Big 12's top two passing teams. Shimonek (11 TDs, one interception) tops the Big 12 with 416 yards passing per game, while Rudolph (13 TDs, three interceptions) throws for 383 yards per game — they rank 3-4 nationally. Coutee leads the Big 12 with 9.3 catches and 148.7 yards receiving per game. While Washington only has 4.8 catches per game, he averages a league-high 27.4 yards per catch and is second in the league at 130 yards per game.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Iowa State (2-1) has scored at least 40 points in each of its first three games for the first time since 1976 — the Cyclones have never had four in a row. ... Iowa State, which hosts Texas on Thursday night, has also set a school record with six consecutive 400-yard games. ... Kansas State (2-1) plays its Big 12 opener at home for only the fifth time in the league's 22 seasons, Saturday against Baylor (0-4). ... The Wildcats are 20-9 after midseason bye weeks under coach Bill Snyder. ... Texas (1-2) has scored five non-offensive touchdowns already this season after none last year. ... The four Big 12 teams with byes this week: No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 9 TCU, No. 23 West Virginia and Kansas.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Baylor sophomore Denzel Mims had a couple of acrobatic catches among his 11 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns against Oklahoma. Mims is fifth in the Big 12 averaging 101.5 yards receiving per game. Bears junior Chris Platt is sixth at 100.2 yards per game, but is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury against the Sooners.

___