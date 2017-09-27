Saad, Sharp hoping for successful return to Blackhawks

The 35-year-old Sharp turned down more lucrative options in free agency in favour of an $800,000, one-year deal with the Blackhawks. He could earn an additional $200,000 in incentives.

Sharp had season-ending hip surgery in March, but showed up to training camp in great shape and could give Chicago a boost on its second or third line.

"He looks quick. He looks sharp. He looks ready," coach Joel Quenneville said, "and he looks like he's hungry and happy to be here. Looking for a great contribution from him."

Here are a few more things to watch with the Blackhawks this season:

NO HOSSA

Dependable forward Marian Hossa has been ruled out for the season due to a progressive skin disorder, and it's unclear if he will be able to play again. He is expected to go on long-term injured reserve after the season starts, likely creating some valuable cap space. But the Blackhawks will miss his steady play on the ice and his presence in their locker room.

IN GOAL

Anton Forsberg was acquired in the Saad deal, and he is expected to back up Corey Crawford at goaltender after the Blackhawks traded Scott Darling to Carolina in April. The 24-year-old Forsberg is just 1-8 with a 4.02 goals-against average in 10 career NHL games.

ON Defence

Niklas Hjalmarsson was traded to Arizona in June, creating a giant hole on the blue line. Connor Murphy, a big, physical presence at 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, will get a chance at a prominent role after coming over from the Coyotes in the deal. Michal Kempny also could see increased minutes after the Blackhawks lost a couple of defencemen during the off-season.

WORTH WATCHING

Nick Schmaltz, a first-round pick in the 2014 draft, looked great in the preseason and could break out in a big way. The 21-year-old forward made his NHL debut last October and finished with six goals and 22 assists in 61 games.

NEW COACHES

Former NHL defenceman Ulf Samuelsson and Don Granato begin their first season on Quenneville's staff in Chicago. Samuelsson played with Quenneville and returning Blackhawks assistant Kevin Dineen with the Hartford Whalers. Granato spent last season as an associate head coach for the University of Wisconsin men's team.

By Jay Cohen, The Associated Press