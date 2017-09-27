Ronaldo surprised by increasing criticism

MADRID — Cristiano Ronaldo says criticism against him is getting worse, and he doesn't think it's fair.

Ronaldo made his comments after scoring twice in Real Madrid's 3-1 win at Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

"It seems that match after match I have to show who I am," Ronaldo said. "I'm surprised by the public opinion about me. Again, the numbers speak for themselves."

Ronaldo also scored twice in Madrid's Champions League opener this season, a 3-0 win against APOEL. But he was criticized by many after a poor performance in a 1-0 home loss against Real Betis in the Spanish league. The Portuguese missed several chances in that game, including clear opportunities in front of goal.