White and Bauer take home CWOSSA girls golf titles

Abby White and Rachel Bauer reigned supreme at the Central Western Ontario Secondary Schools Association golf championships Tuesday.
At the Listowel Golf Club, Simcoe Composite School's Abby White took the open division title. Her seven-over-par 79 beat Quinn Doucette, who was second at 12-over-par 84.
Last week White placed second at the Norfolk Secondary School Athletic Association championships behind Bauer.
Kristen Butterfield, of North Park Collegiate, was tied for third with a 14-over-par 86. Butterfield captured last week’s Brant County Secondary School Athletic Association title.
Paris District High School’s Reese VanMackleberg and Daneka Miller were both tied for eighth place shooting 92. The pair from Paris placed second and third respectively at BCSSAA.
In the high school division, Holy Trinity's Bauer placed first, shooting a 15-over-par 87.
Natasha Cisecki, of PDHS finished tied for sixth with a 120.
The Ontario Federation of Schools Athletic Association girls festival is October 11 and 12 in North Bay.
The CWOSSA boys championship is also at Listowel Golf Club, but on Wednesday.
