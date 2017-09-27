Dolphins coach: Trust in Timmons restored after suspension

DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase says his trust in linebacker Lawrence Timmons has been restored, and the veteran might play Sunday following his return from a suspension.

Timmons was suspended indefinitely after he went AWOL the day before the Dolphins' season-opening win at the Los Angeles Chargers. The decision to lift the suspension after one week was not difficult, Gase said Wednesday.

"I felt good about where we were at with him," Gase said. "We worked through a couple of things. He handled the business he needed to handle, and I'm glad he's back."

Timmons might play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London.