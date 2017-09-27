99ers on a roll winning two-in-a-row

After Thursday’s 3-2 loss to the Waterloo Siskins, Max Racicot calmly came out of the Brantford 99ers dressing room with a bit of a smile.
“We’re getting there,” Racicot said. “We’re going to be alright this year.”
Well, the veteran forward was right.
Despite a crossbar, post and probably another minute away from tying the Siskins Thursday, they used that momentum to come up with a pair of huge Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League wins this weekend on the road.
Saturday, Jordan Stock and newly acquired Levi Tetrault scored to give the 99ers a 2-1 win on the road against the Guelph Hurricanes.
Cameron Stokes was the only Hurricanes player to get one by Cameron Gratton, was fantastic making 33 saves to get his second win of the season.
The next afternoon, the former Paris Mounties goalie made 35 saves leading the 99ers to a 4-3 win over the Kitchener Dutchmen.
Hunter Dubecki and Dante Felicetti scored for the 99ers in the first period, while Sean Kawalec replied for the Dutchmen.
Kawalec tied things up with three minutes left in the second period, before Brody Jennings gave the 99ers another lead with six seconds to go in the frame.
Ben Morris again tied things up in the third period, before Racicot scored the winner midway through the third period.
“You can look at it one of two ways, you lost 3-2, or we came back,” Racicot said of Thursday’s game. “If we played like we did in the last period, we’d be winning a lot of games.”
Which is something the 99ers certainly took with them heading into the weekend set.
“We’re definatley still building as a team,” Racicot said. “We have a lot of new guys so we’re still coming together as a group. When this group started practicing as a team for the first time, I wasn’t concerned. I like what I see here. There’s definitely a lot more energy this year. A lot more guys are in it to win it. The overall attitude in the dressing room is a lot better and that shows in how we’re playing. We have a lot of fun.”
The 99ers now sit in fourth place in the GOJHL Midwestern Conference with a 3-3 record. Thursday they host the Brampton Bombers at 7:30 p.m. at the Gretzky centre, before hitting the road Friday against the Listowel Cyclones.
ICE CHIPS: On Thursday, Tetrault made his 99ers debut. The defencemen from Pain Court played his second full season with the Ontario Hockey League’s Guelph Storm last year. In 2014-15, he spent time with the Storm and the Chatham Maroons, of the GOJHL Western Conference. With the addition of Tetrault, the 99ers dealt Martin Nowysz to the Milton Icehawks, of the Provincial Junior Hockey League. The Icehawks, as many know, is owned by 99ers owner Darren DeDobbelaer. The Icehawks have started the OJHL season at 0-5-0-1.
twitter.com/darrylsmart1
