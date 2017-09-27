Ravens off to a dominating start

It’s a bit of an understatement, but the St. George Ravens are off to a great start.

In its first four games of the Greater Metro Hockey League season, the Ravens aren’t just 4-0, they dominated, outscoring the opposition 40-9.

That continued Sunday with a 12-3 win over the Windsor Aces.

Lucas Pozzobon led the Ravens attack with four goals and a assist, while Guy Polillo had five assists. Adam Kawalec added two goals and two assists, while Stephen Alvo, Brayden Lane, Marko Ondov, and Alessio Piroso each netted one goal.