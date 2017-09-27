Ravens off to a dominating start

It’s a bit of an understatement, but the St. George Ravens are off to a great start.
In its first four games of the Greater Metro Hockey League season, the Ravens aren’t just 4-0, they dominated, outscoring the opposition 40-9.
That continued Sunday with a 12-3 win over the Windsor Aces.
Lucas Pozzobon led the Ravens attack with four goals and a assist, while Guy Polillo had five assists. Adam Kawalec added two goals and two assists, while Stephen Alvo, Brayden Lane, Marko Ondov, and Alessio Piroso each netted one goal.
While Jackson Swindells made 40 saves for the Ravens, his teammates fired 85 shots at the Aces.
Friday, also in St. George, the Ravens had its toughest test of a season and came away with a 6-2 win over the Kingsville Kings.
Ondov led the offence, scoring a hat trick, while aaron Smith, Polillo and Chris Haigh added one goal each.
Swindells was again busy, stopping 42 shots.
Friday, the Ravens take its 4-0 record on the road against the Tillsonburg Hurricanes, and on Saturday against the London Lakers. Sunday they return home fore a 3 p.m. game against the Northumberland Stars.
It’s a bit of an understatement, but the St. George Ravens are off to a great start.
In its first four games of the Greater Metro Hockey League season, the Ravens aren’t just 4-0, they dominated, outscoring the opposition 40-9.
That continued Sunday with a 12-3 win over the Windsor Aces.
Lucas Pozzobon led the Ravens attack with four goals and a assist, while Guy Polillo had five assists. Adam Kawalec added two goals and two assists, while Stephen Alvo, Brayden Lane, Marko Ondov, and Alessio Piroso each netted one goal.
While Jackson Swindells made 40 saves for the Ravens, his teammates fired 85 shots at the Aces.
Friday, also in St. George, the Ravens had its toughest test of a season and came away with a 6-2 win over the Kingsville Kings.
Ondov led the offence, scoring a hat trick, while aaron Smith, Polillo and Chris Haigh added one goal each.
Swindells was again busy, stopping 42 shots.
Friday, the Ravens take its 4-0 record on the road against the Tillsonburg Hurricanes, and on Saturday against the London Lakers. Sunday they return home fore a 3 p.m. game against the Northumberland Stars.
It’s a bit of an understatement, but the St. George Ravens are off to a great start.
In its first four games of the Greater Metro Hockey League season, the Ravens aren’t just 4-0, they dominated, outscoring the opposition 40-9.
That continued Sunday with a 12-3 win over the Windsor Aces.
Lucas Pozzobon led the Ravens attack with four goals and a assist, while Guy Polillo had five assists. Adam Kawalec added two goals and two assists, while Stephen Alvo, Brayden Lane, Marko Ondov, and Alessio Piroso each netted one goal.
While Jackson Swindells made 40 saves for the Ravens, his teammates fired 85 shots at the Aces.
Friday, also in St. George, the Ravens had its toughest test of a season and came away with a 6-2 win over the Kingsville Kings.
Ondov led the offence, scoring a hat trick, while aaron Smith, Polillo and Chris Haigh added one goal each.
Swindells was again busy, stopping 42 shots.
Friday, the Ravens take its 4-0 record on the road against the Tillsonburg Hurricanes, and on Saturday against the London Lakers. Sunday they return home fore a 3 p.m. game against the Northumberland Stars.