Bears-Packers Capsule

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (2).

PACKERS Defence - OVERALL (8), RUSH (21), PASS (7).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Oldest rivalry in football began in 1923. ... Packers have not led in overall series since 1932. ... Bears visiting Packers on a Thursday night third straight season ... Bears outscored 240-120 last nine games in series. ... QB Mike Glennon went 15 of 22 for just 101 yards and TD last week against Steelers. ... Glennon has 87.6 rating in 11 career road games. ... Second-year RB Jordan Howard had eighth career 100-plus yard game last week and career-high five catches. ... WR Deonte Thompson had career highs with eight catches for 110 yards in teams' last meeting. ... CB Prince Amukamara five pass deflections in past three games. ... Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has 20 TDs and four INTs for 105.9 rating in nine career home games against Bears. ... Rodgers had three INTs in September for first time since 2013. ... RB Ty Montgomery had career-high 162 yards rushing and two TDs in last meeting. He's on injury report this week (wrist). ... Two TD catches last week gave WR Jordy Nelson 66 for career, passing Sterling Sharpe for second in franchise history. Only Don Hutson had more (99). ... LB Clay Matthews stands half-sack from tying Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila (74 1-2) for most in franchise history since 1982. ... S Josh Jones first rookie DB in team history with two sacks in game after getting two last week against Bengals. ... Fantasy Tip: WR Geronimo Allison may be hot waiver-wire pickup after career-high 122 yards receiving on six catches last week, including career-best 72-yard play. But Allison's targets against Bears could be affected if starting WR Randall Cobb returns from chest injury.

