Improved Iowa State ready to take its shot at Texas

AMES, Iowa — Texas has owned its series with Iowa State, winning 12 of the last 14 games against the Cyclones since the two schools became rivals with the formation of the Big 12.

A Thursday night prime-time matchup will offer Iowa State a crack at a marquee win against a program that has had its number for two decades.

Iowa State (2-1) will be underdogs — like they usually are against the Longhorns (1-2) — in the league opener for both teams. But the Cyclones are on a bit of a roll, having scored at least 40 points in three straight games for the first time in over 40 years.

Texas might have found itself in its last outing as well, pushing fifth-ranked USC to double overtime on the road before losing 27-24.

"It's irrelevant who we are playing and where we are playing them. It's about us and the bunker mentality that we have within our locker room. I would be shocked if we didn't come out and play with the same kind effort, energy, and togetherness that we did in Los Angeles," said Texas coach Tom Herman, who was the offensive co-ordinator at Iowa State under former coach Paul Rhoads from 2009-11.

Here are some of the keys to consider as the Longhorns and Cyclones, both coming off a bye week, prepare to meet in Ames:

TEXAS QB SHUFFLE

Texas starting quarterback Shane Buechele has been taking most of the snaps with the first team after missing the last two games with a sore shoulder. Sam Ehlinger, a freshman, had Texas in position for an upset win against the Trojans. But Ehlinger also committed three turnovers, none more critical than a goal-line fumble in overtime. Asked if the Longhorns had settled on a starter, Herman said: "We have, but I'm not going to tell Iowa State."

CYCLONE POWER

Iowa State's offence is on pace to become perhaps the best in school history. The Cyclones are 16th nationally in scoring and 17th in passing (311.7 yards per game), and sophomore running back David Montgomery is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. But no defence gave Iowa State fits last season like Texas, which held the Cyclones to a pair of field goals in a 27-6 win in Austin.