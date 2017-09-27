Steven Stamkos is back, ready to lead hungry Lightning

"You just look at how razor thin (the margin)," can be for earning a post-season berth, Cooper said.

"We end up having the same amount of points as the Nashville Predators, and they ended up two games from the Stanley Cup while we watched them for two months," the coach added. "That's how this league is. ... We can't vie for the Stanley Cup if we don't make the playoffs."

Some things to know about the Lightning:

WELCOME BACK CAP

Stamkos appeared in just 17 games last season, scoring a career-low nine goals. He's not making any bold predictions, however he reported to training camp for his 10th season confident he will be able to regain his form and continue to play at a high level.

"He might be more hungry than anybody," Johnson said. "He's had some tough luck with some different things. But Stammer is Stammer, and he's a guy that's going to come in and I expect him to start the way that he started last year and play that way. He's going to be a huge addition for our team."

PLENTY OF FIREPOWER

Stamkos' return bolsters a roster featuring plenty of offensive prowess. Kucherov is a rising star who led the Lightning in scoring last season with 40 goals and 45 assists. Johnson and Palat had 19 and 17 goals, respectively, while Hedman was the team's second leading scorer in Stamkos' absence with 16 goals and 56 assists.

NEW ADDITIONS

In addition to getting Stamkos and Callahan, limited to just 18 games last season, back on the ice, the Lightning expect to benefit for the off-season acquisition of veteran forward Chris Kunitz and defenceman Dan Girardi, as well as Mikhail Sergachez, a 19-year-old defenceman obtained in the trade that sent Jonathan Drouin to Montreal.

YOU'RE NO. 1

Vasilevskiy begins his first full season as the No. 1 goalie. In 50 games, including 47 starts last season, the 23-year-old went 23-17-7 with a .917 save percentage and 2.61 goals-against average.

"He hasn't played a ton in the league, but we're really confident in him," Yzerman said.

"Every young goaltender, it can be a challenge. But we're confident he's going to be an excellent goaltender for a long time," the GM added. "Will it be a completely smooth road? I hope so, but it may not be. But we believe that he's got the character and the mental toughness to ride it out."

By Fred Goodall, The Associated Press