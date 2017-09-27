Kaka scores twice, Orlando City rolls past Revolution 6-1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Kaka had two goals, Yoshimar Yotun and Dominic Dwyer each had a goal and two assists and struggling Orlando City beat short-handed New England 6-1 on Wednesday night.

Xavier Kouassi was sent off for the Revolution with a red card in the 11th minute after he fouled Seb Hines. Kouassi won the ball, but his follow through went into Hines' legs and the referee went to the video to deem the foul serious.

Yotun then assisted on goals for Antonio Nocerino in the 22nd minute and Hines 10 minutes later. Kaka scored in the 43rd and 77th off assists from Dwyer. Dwyer scored in the 84th minute, and Yotun in the 90th.

Orlando (10-13-8) had just one win in its previous 11 matches. It is 2-4-4 in its last 10 home games.