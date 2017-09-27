UCLA's defence tries to correct shocking struggles

LOS ANGELES — UCLA is searching for equilibrium between its defence and offence.

The Bruins have an offence as good as any in college football, ranking in the top 10 in points per game, yards per game and yards per play. They have a defence that ranks in the bottom 10 in points per game, yards per game and yards per play.

The offensive production isn't a surprise, not with the presence of quarterback Josh Rosen, but the defensive breakdowns are an absolutely shock to a program that has prided itself on its play on that side of the ball under head coach Jim Mora.

"Did I see it? No, I didn't see it coming like that," defensive co-ordinator Tom Bradley said.

Mora made his reputation as a defensive coach in the NFL. Bradley oversaw some of the best defences in college football history at Penn State. The defensive line and secondary were regarded as the strongest and deepest positions on the team. Five-star defensive end Jaelan Phillips and five-star cornerback Darnay Holmes were the centerpieces of another strong recruiting class.

Yet, UCLA is allowing 43.3 points and 524.8 yards per game. The run defence is the worst in the FBS, allowing 307.5 yards per game, and still has to face a daunting gauntlet of top Pac-12 running backs, including Phillip Lindsay of Colorado on Saturday.

Players settling into new roles and injuries have played a part, but Bradley has attributed the majority of the problems to poor fundamentals.

"I think we're just going through some growing pains. I know we're struggling a little bit, too, but I really think we're going to get better," Bradley said. "I think it comes down to once again a lot of our big plays are we're not so much out of position as we are missing tackles and things of that nature. But anytime you go through this it's one thing here, one thing there. It's just time for everybody to get on the same page and play the same way."

UCLA reinstated tackling drills in practice this week in hopes of addressing some of those struggles. The work, primarily during position drills but also after practice as a handful of players drove their shoulders into tackling sleds to push them up and down the field, has two goals.

The first is to address the breakdowns in the open field that have been evident since Texas A&M built a 44-10 lead in the third quarter of the season opener, only for Rosen to rally the team for a 45-44 win. UCLA has allowed 28 explosive runs, which Bradley defines as carries of 10 or more yards, and 17 explosive passes of at least 15 yards.