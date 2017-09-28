Vettel puts Singapore crash behind him to focus on Malaysia

"Fatigue sets in," Bottas added. "It's more difficult to be consistent and, in the very worst cases, you can develop cramps or even problems with your vision."

The undulating 5.5-kilometre (3.4-mile) track — a mixture of long straights and quick, sweeping corners — is also one of the most challenging, and enjoyable, for drivers. Many are sad that the Sepang International circuit is hosting its final race.

"They are taking away the toughest, if not the toughest race of the season," Hamilton said. "It is sad to think this is our last race at Sepang."

Neither Vettel nor Hamilton have fond memories of last year, however, with both failing to finish the race as Red Bull clinched a 1-2 with Ricciardo holding off Max Verstappen.

Vettel could use a helping hand from Red Bull now.

Red Bull has been improving in recent weeks and looked strong in Singapore qualifying, placing both cars ahead of Hamilton and Bottas.

Ricciardo appears particularly strong, with his second-place finish in Singapore earning him a seventh podium position in the past 10 races. Without a troublesome gearbox, the Australian might even have challenged for the win.

On a track that suits Red Bull well, a similar grid position on Sunday would be ideal for Vettel — providing he can avoid crashing again.

That Vettel finds himself in a chess-like scenario is much of his own making, and he must still be waking up at night with cold sweats thinking of Singapore. He made a sloppy error of judgment heading into Turn 1, taking out his Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen and Verstappen — both of whom could realistically have denied Hamilton a podium finish and crucial points.

Understandably, given that it has not won a driver's championship since Raikkonen's title in 2007, Ferrari was not impressed.

Although Vettel deserves huge credit for turning the Prancing Horse into a contender again, he owes them a big performance here, and Hamilton is bracing himself for a strong response.

"Greats generally bounce back, so I have to anticipate this weekend he'll bounce back," Hamilton said. "He's a four-time world champion."

By Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press