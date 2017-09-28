Brewers' post-season hopes take another hit, lose to Reds 6-0

The Brewers were held to four hits. Bailey settled down after a choppy first to make his longest start since Aug. 7, 2014. He allowed four hits, walked three and struck out four.

"That was good downward angle on a very good fastball and was able to make some nice pitches with his slider," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "A great way to finish the year."

OUTTA HERE

Down by six runs in the fourth, the Brewers took a gamble on the bases that failed.

Milwaukee managed to get runners on first and second with two outs, but Travis Shaw was thrown out at the plate by centre fielder Billy Hamilton while trying to score on Orlando Arcia's single.

OWNING IT

The Brewers are running out of time to gain ground in a playoff race that few fans outside of Milwaukee thought was possible when the season began. At 83-75, they might have to settle for the satisfaction of having already clinched a winning season, an impressive feat for a franchise in just its second full year of rebuilding.

"You know, it's been a great ride for a lot of reasons. It was not expected this season," team owner Mark Attanasio said before the game. "Or, if somebody did expect it, I'd like to know who it was. Maybe Craig Counsell might have expected it."

HOMER HAPPY

Bailey allowed the first two batters to reach in the first before Ryan Braun bounced into a 6-4-3 double play that boosted his confidence.

"I had a little trouble there early and just tried to keep in mind sometimes you're one pitch away from something really good happening," Bailey said. "From there, I was fortunate enough to have a little reset there in the second."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: SS Zack Cozart left the game before the bottom of the third with right quad tightness.

Brewers: 1B Eric Thames writhed in pain for about a minute on the ground after fouling a ball in the eighth inning off his right foot. He limped back to the dugout on a 1-2 count, with Eric Sogard striking out to finish the at-bat. Counsell said X-rays were negative and Thames was diagnosed with a foot contusion.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sal Romano (5-7), one of four rookies in the rotation, makes his final start of the year. He is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts this year against Milwaukee.

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (3-2) is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in six games against the Reds. He allowed five runs on four hits in five innings in his only start against Cincinnati on Aug. 12.

AP freelance writer Andrew Wagner contributed to this story.

