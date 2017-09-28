Marshall: NFL teams can show support by hiring Kaepernick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall says he appreciates NFL teams supporting the rights of their players to protest during the national anthem. He also suggests they show it by giving Colin Kaepernick a job .

"The dude, he's in shape, he's yoked, actually," said Marshall, who saw his ex-college teammate on a TMZ video recently. "He's so strong. He's ready to go. He told me he's been working out when I last talked to him. He said he's just waiting for a call. That's the next step."

Marshall is among many players who believe Kaepernick is being blackballed by NFL teams over the movement he started last year when he declined to stand for the "Star Spangled Banner" during the 2016 preseason to bring attention to racial inequality in America.

Kaepernick remains unsigned six months after opting out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and becoming a free agent.

"There's a lot of (poor) quarterback play around the league," Marshall said. "I'm not saying the Bears should sign him, but you know the player Mike Glennon is. You can't tell me he's better than Colin Kaepernick, and he's a starter right now."

Marshall, who attended the University of Nevada with Kaepernick, was one of the first NFL players to join Kaepernick in the national anthem protests last season. At times, Marshall was joined by a teammate or two, but for the most part he spent half the season as the sole protester on the Denver sideline.

He lost endorsements and fans over the protests. but also received kudos from general manager John Elway — who's no fan of the kneel-downs — for backing up his actions with charity and community work.

Marshall ended his protests last year after Denver police agreed to change their use-of-force policy.

Marshall didn't plan on kneeling this season, but he began reconsidering following the president's response to the racially charged conflicts in Charlottesville, Virginia.

He stood apart from his teammates during the first two weeks of the season but didn't take a knee until Sunday.