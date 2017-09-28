Cherry criticizes media coverage of protests

Hockey commentator Don Cherry has criticized media coverage of athletes kneeling during the playing of national anthems.

Cherry posted a 131-word document on his verified Twitter account Wednesday night that took aim at "left wing media" who had criticized Tim Tebow when he was the quarterback of the NFL's Denver Broncos.

Tebow, a devout Christian, would take a knee to pray after scoring a touchdown during his breakout rookie season in 2010.

Cherry said that Tebow was mocked for his beliefs while NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem to protest the treatment of African Americans are being praised as "heroes" for doing the same thing.