Warner hundred powers Australia to 334-5 in 4th ODI vs India

BENGALURU, India — David Warner hit his 14th ODI hundred as Australia reached 334-5 against India in the fourth one-day international on Thursday.

Warner scored 124 runs off 119 balls, with 12 fours and four sixes, as he became the first Australian batsman to score a century in his 100th ODI.

In doing so, he also put on 231 runs with Aaron Finch (94) for the first wicket, Australia's highest opening stand in ODIs. They improved on 212 runs scored by Geoff Marsh and David Boon at Jaipur in 1986.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Australia got off to a quick start as India rested their first-choice pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. Warner and Finch put on 50 runs off just 53 balls, and then crossed 100 off 94 balls.

It was a chanceless partnership as Indian fielders looked short of energy. Warner reached his half-century off 45 balls, and Finch too followed his hundred in Indore with his 17th ODI half-century off 65 balls.

The duo continued plundering at ease as for once the Indian spinners proved expensive as well. Both Yuzvendra Chahal (0-54) and Axar Patel (0-66) were taken for runs. Australia crossed 150 in the 26th over, and then shortly afterwards, 200 came up in the 32nd over.

In the interim, Warner reached his hundred off 103 balls. Overall, he became the eighth batsman to achieve this feat in the 100th ODI, joining Gordon Greenidge, Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan (all West Indies), Chris Cairns (New Zealand), Mohammad Yousuf (Pakistan), Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka), and Marcus Trescothick (England) in this select club.

Kedar Jadhav (1-38) finally got the breakthrough as Warner was caught at long on in the 35th over. His opening stand with Finch was also the second highest in ODIs on Indian soil, after Gary Kirsten and Herschelle Gibbs put on 235 at Kochi in 2000.

Australia lost three wickets for five runs in the space of 14 deliveries to go from 231-0 to 236-3. After Warner's dismissal, Finch missed out on his hundred, caught at mid-on off Umesh Yadav (4-71) five balls later. Overall, he faced 96 balls, and hit 10 fours as well as three sixes.

Two overs later, Steve Smith (3) was caught at mid-wicket, chipping off Yadav again.