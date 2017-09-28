No. 7 Georgia carries unbeaten record into Tennessee

No. 7 Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) at Tennessee (3-1, 0-1), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Georgia by 7 1/2.

Series record: Tennessee leads 23-21-2

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Georgia is putting its unbeaten record on the line and seeking to end a two-game skid in this annual series. If Tennessee opens its SEC schedule with losses to division rivals Florida and Georgia, it's hard to imagine the Volunteers working their way back into East title contention.

KEY MATCHUP

Tennessee RB John Kelly vs. Georgia run defence: Kelly has rushed for 450 yards to lead the SEC and has gained over 100 yards in each of Tennessee's three games with FBS opponents. Georgia has an exceptional group of linebackers to slow down Kelly. Tennessee will need a better rushing performance than it delivered last week, when Kelly needed 25 carries to reach 101 yards against Massachusetts.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: RB Nick Chubb: He's the leader of Georgia's deep contingent of running backs. Chubb has 3,795 career yards rushing to rank fifth among active FBS players. He has rushed for 371 yards and six touchdowns this season while averaging 6.3 yards per carry.

Tennessee: QB Quinten Dormady: This first-year starter likely must play his best game of the season for Tennessee to have a shot at pulling the upset. Dormady has thrown for 861 yards and six touchdowns this year, but turnovers have been an issue. He has thrown four interceptions and has lost two fumbles over his last three games.