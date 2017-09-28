Texas Tech 3-0 into Big 12 opener vs. No. 15 Oklahoma State

No. 15 Oklahoma State (3-1, 0-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech (3-0, 0-0), Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Oklahoma State by 9 1/2.

Series record: Texas Tech leads 21-20-3.

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Texas Tech is trying to start 4-0 for the first time since 2013, which was former Red Raiders quarterback Kliff Kingsbury's first season as their head coach. Oklahoma State is trying to avoid an 0-2 start in the Big 12 after losing its conference opener at home to No. 9 TCU. The Cowboys have won eight straight in the series against Tech, and with another one would even the series between that dates back to 1935.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas Tech's Nic Shimonek and Keke Coutee vs. Oklahoma State's Mason Rudolph and James Washington — the quarterbacks and top receivers for the Big 12's best two passing teams. Shimonek (11 TDs, 1 interception) tops the Big 12 with 416 yards passing per game, while Rudolph (13 TDs, 3 interceptions) throws for 383 yards per game. Coutee is the Big 12 leader with 9.3 catches and 149 yards receiving per game. While Washington only has 4.8 catches per game, he averages a league-high 27.4 yards per catch and is second in the league at 130 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma State: RB Justice Hill has four rushing TDs while playing in the pass-heavy offence. He had 102 yards rushing against TCU, his fifth 100-yard game his last 18 games. His 41.3-inch vertical leap is the highest on the team.

Texas Tech: LB Dakota Allen is the team leader with 27 tackles, and is the reigning Big 12 defensive player of the week after 12 tackles and an interception Houston last week.