Saints-Dolphins Capsule

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES: Saints are 1-0 at Wembley Stadium, where Dolphins are 1-2. ... Saints beat Chargers in London in 2008. ... Dolphins lost to New York Giants in first NFL regular-season game played at Wembley Stadium in 2007. ... Dolphins playing in London for third time in last four seasons. ... Saints QB Drew Brees visited Dolphins as prospective free agent in 2006, but New Orleans made stronger offer of six years, $60 million. ... Since joining Saints, Brees has passed for 54,630 yards, 391 TDs, won 2010 Super Bowl. ... This season, Brees has 867 yards passing (289 per game), six TDs, no INTs for 109.7 rating. ... Saints WR Ted Ginn Jr. spent first three NFL seasons with Miami (2007-09). Ginn had 40-yard TD catch last week. ... Saints intercepted three passes last week, one each by P.J. Williams, Marcus Williams and Kenny Vaccaro. ... Marcus Williams was 2017 second-round draft choice. His INT last week was first in career. ... Saints rookie DE Trey Hendrickson had first career sack, forced fumble last week. ... Dolphins allowing NFL-worst 8.6 yards per pass and 4.3 yards per play, ranking next to last. ... Dolphins WR Jarvis Landry is Louisiana native, played at LSU. Landry averaging NFL-leading 9 1-2 catches per game. ... Miami RB Jay Ajayi is from London, attended Boise State. He's averaging 100.8 yards rushing per game in last four. ... Miami WR Kenny Stills played first two NFL seasons for Saints. He has TD catch in last two games. ... Dolphins DE Cameron Wake had sack last week. ... Dolphins QB Jay Cutler is 34, four years younger than Brees. ... Fantasy Tip: Saints' top WR Michael Thomas, who has 87 or more yards receiving in each of past two games, could feast on struggling Dolphins secondary.

By The Associated Press