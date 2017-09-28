Vols' pass rush still thriving after losing Barnett to draft

Defensive linemen Jonathan Kongbo, Kahlil McKenzie and Alexis Johnson each recorded one sack in that game. The Vols got half a sack from defensive tackle Kendal Vickers.

But the Vols aren't relying on the front four to provide all the pressure.

For example, linebacker Colton Jumper led the Vols with 2 1/2 sacks last week and has a team-high 3 1/2 sacks this year. Those are impressive totals for a senior who had no career sacks before this season.

The secondary also has contributed to Tennessee's pass rush.

"Rashaan Gaulden's one of our more productive players, and he's a very good blitzer," Shoop said of the junior defensive back. "Jumper really did a good job as a pass blitzer the other day, and (linebacker Elliott) Berry did, too. But Darrell Taylor, Kongbo and Phillips all have a knack for getting to the quarterback."

Tennessee got only one sack in its first two games, largely due to the types of offences it faced. Georgia Tech and Indiana State combined for just 29 pass attempts against the Vols.

The pass rush has stepped up since with two sacks in a 26-20 loss to No. 21 Florida and the seven sacks against UMass. Tennessee hadn't recorded as many as seven sacks in a single game since a 20-10 victory over Vanderbilt in 2008.

It's worth noting that Massachusetts has allowed the most sacks of any Football Bowl Subdivision program this season. Tennessee's defence will have a much tougher time getting to the quarterback this week.

Georgia hasn't allowed any sacks in its last two games. That includes a 31-3 triumph last week over No. 24 Mississippi State, which was ranked 17th at the time. Jones calls the Bulldogs' offensive line one of the most improved aspects of Georgia's team.

"I think we did good against Mississippi State in pass protection, but we can do better, a lot better," Georgia centre Lamont Gaillard said. "This week we just have to focus on us, not really them. But they have good defensive players and we'll learn from them. We just have to be ready for this week."

AP Sports Writer Charles Odum in Athens, Georgia, contributed to this report.

By Steve Megargee, The Associated Press