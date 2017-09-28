Thunder's Adams, Roberson should benefit from superstar trio

Oklahoma City's new super trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony will draw attention from two of the Thunder's most rapidly improving players.

Starters Steven Adams and Andre Roberson should have more room to operate while opponents try to stop three of the league's top offensive threats.

"Regardless it's going to open up a lot of things," said Adams, a 7-foot centre.

Adams has already has established himself as one of the league's most effective players around the rim. Last season, he posted career highs of 11.3 points and 7.7 rebounds per game and ranked seventh in the NBA in field-goal percentage at 57.1 per cent.

"Steven Adams is a monster," Anthony said. "He's a monster like somebody from the 'Game of Thrones' or something. I love him. First day, his energy, what he brings to the game, to the court, to his teammates — his energy is incredible."

Roberson was a second-team all-defence selection last season, but he has shown flashes of potential on offence and is an excellent rebounder. Last season, he averaged career highs of 6.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 46.4 per cent from the field.

Fans might get to see the playoff version of Roberson more often this season. In the five-game series against Houston last season, he averaged 11.6 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 60 per cent from the field.

George looks forward to playing alongside Roberson, especially on the defensive side. In the past, Roberson would defend an opponent's best player. Now, they can share responsibility and take pressure off Anthony.

"I think I can take alongside the role with Roberson to leave Melo to do what Melo does, and that's to put points on the board and that's to be a mismatch, matchup problems on the offensive end," he said. "But, really, it's to take that pressure off him defensively to where he doesn't have to exhaust himself chasing the smaller guys, or have to defend the primary guys on most nights."

Patrick Patterson, a power forward the Thunder picked up in the off-season, said his role will remain the same. He averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds for Toronto last season and was a potential starter before Anthony arrived.