Kelly's Irish meet former assistant Martin's RedHawks

Notre Dame's Brian Kelly will match coaching wits with Miami's Chuck Martin, a former assistant at Grand Valley State and Notre Dame under Kelly. Martin took the position on Dec. 3, 2013 and then successfully lobbied for the school to schedule Notre Dame for the first time since 1909. It's also the unofficial "Parseghian Bowl" as both schools have ties with College Football Hall of Fame coaching great Ara Parseghian, who died at 94 on Aug. 2. Parseghian, a Miami University graduate, coached his alma mater for five seasons (39-6-2) in the 1950s before moving on to Northwestern and finally Notre Dame, where his 1966 and '73 teams won national championships.

KEY MATCHUP

The Miami defence, ranked 27th nationally in total defence (310.8 yards), 37th in rushing defence (118.8 yards), 33rd in scoring defence (19.0 points) and fifth in red-zone defence (6-for-10 and only two TDs allowed) will be up against an Irish offence that is 43rd nationally (459.3 yards), seventh in rushing (293.5), 30th in scoring (38.8 points) and first in red-zone offence (19-for-19, including 17 TDs).

PLAYERS TO WATCH