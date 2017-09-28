Panthers LT Kalil still learning, getting comfortable

"It's one thing to do them in a practice but you get in the game and get tired and fatigued and you go back to your old pattern," Kalil said. "So I have been getting away from that and getting more comfortable. I've been sharpening things up and getting to a point where I am feeling comfortable again."

Rivera doesn't seem overly concerned about Kalil, who was a Pro Bowl selection for the Minnesota Vikings as a rookie in 2012.

"When you look at what we do offensively it puts a lot of pressure on the left tackle," Rivera said. "He doesn't get a lot of help out there and once he settles in and gets comfortable I think we're going to be fine."

Kalil came into the season with the goal of not allowing a sack all year.

He was frustrated over allowing the sack to Jordan, a play in which he simply misunderstood who he was supposed to block. He said he tried to put it behind him as quickly as possible.

"In the game you have to act like nothing happened. You can't let crap build up," Kalil said. "We are human beings and stuff happens in the game. It wouldn't be the first time an offensive lineman went the wrong way. I just have to learn from it and obviously that will probably never happen again the rest of the season."

Carolina's offence has struggled but it's hardly all Kalil's fault.

Newton is coming off right shoulder surgery and has struggled with his accuracy. He's thrown twice as many interceptions as touchdowns.

The good news for the Panthers is it appears Kelvin Benjamin will play against the Patriots.

Benjamin injured his knee on the final play of the first quarter against the Saints and did not return. He returned to practice on Thursday and participated in all drills. Barring a setback, Rivera expects he'll play.

However, Kalil's older brother, centre Ryan Kalil, remains out of practice with a neck injury. The elder Kalil has missed the last two games and has not practiced this week.

By Steve Reed, The Associated Press