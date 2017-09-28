Saints' Kuhn on injured reserve, Snead activated

LONDON — The New Orleans Saints have placed veteran fullback John Kuhn on injured reserve, ending his season.

The move comes after Kuhn missed practice on Thursday because of a biceps injury.

The Saints are in London this week, where they'll play Miami on Sunday. Being overseas could complicate the process of bringing in a new fullback, but the Saints also could have a couple of tight ends with the versatility to fill in at the fullback spot if needed.

Now in his 12th NFL season, Kuhn has played in two games this season, primarily as a blocker. He's carried the ball once for 2 yards.