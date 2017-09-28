Presidents Cup Capsules

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A capsule look at Thursday's foursomes matches in the Presidents Cup at Liberty National:

Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, United States, def. Hideki Matsuyama and Charl Schwartzel, International, 6 and 4.

The Americans fell behind early with a wild tee shot on No. 2, though that didn't last long. Fowler pitched in from 70 feet to square the match, Thomas holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the next hole and the Americans were on their way. They were 4 up at the turn. Matsuyama hit his tee shot to 10 feet on the par-3 10th to win the hole and cut the deficit to 3 down, only for Fowler and Thomas to win the 11th with a par, make birdie on the reachable par-4 12th and close them out with a par on the 14th. The International team made just two birdies against five bogeys and a double bogey.

___

Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar, United States, def. Adam Scott and Jhonattan Vegas, International, 1 up.

Johnson and Kuchar remained unbeaten as a tandem, improving to 3-0-1, and they needed some of their best golf in such tough conditions. They delivered with a bogey-free performance, remarkable for the format and the strong wind. Scott and Vegas birdied the first two holes for a 2-up lead, the Americans answered by winning the next two holes and it was tight the rest of the way. The Americans took their first lead when Scott came up short of the downwind, par-3 16th, and then narrowly missed a 6-foot par putt with Johnson having put his tee shot to 5 feet. Scott made a tough par save on the 17th to extend the match. Needing a birdie to get a half-point on the par-3 18th, Scott's tee shot came up just short in the rough and Vegas couldn't chip in.

___

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed, United States, def. Si Woo Kim and Emiliano Grillo, International, 5 and 4.

Spieth and Reed improved to 6-1-2 as a team in the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup, and it was a mismatch against a pair of International team rookies. This was the only match in which the Americans never trailed. Kim hit into the water on the par-5 second hole. Spieth and Reed won four straight holes starting at No. 4, three of them by only making par. Kim hit a superb bunker on the par-3 10th, where the wind caused everyone fits, and Grillo made the par to get to within 2 down. On the 11th, however, Spieth made a 35-foot par putt, while Grillo missed his 12-footer. The Americans went from potential 1-up lead to a 3-up lead.

___