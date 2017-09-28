0-hio: Bengals, Browns both enter matchup winless, desperate

Anyone, really, could see the Bengals weren't getting the ball enough to two of their top playmakers: wide receiver A.J. Green and running back Joe Mixon. That changed against the Packers as Green had 10 catches, equaling his total in the first two games and Mixon had 18 carries, one more than in his first two.

"It was a step in the right direction," Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton said. "We didn't get shut out. We did score a couple of touchdowns, so we have that going for us. At the end of the day, winning is all that matters."

And, at the end of Sunday, one of Ohio's teams may finally do just that.

GARRETT GOES: The Browns could get a huge lift if rookie defensive end Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick, makes his regular-season debut.

He missed Cleveland's first three games with a sprained right ankle, but the speedy rusher returned to practice this week and all signs are pointing to him playing — at least a little. The team is taking a conservative approach with their prized prodigy and don't want to rush Garrett, who was so impressive during the preseason.

"I hope he can have some meaningful snaps out there because we know what he can do and the difference he makes for this team when he is out there and is able to rush the passer," All-Pro tackle Joe Thomas said.

BURFICT BACK: Bengals bad-boy linebacker Vontaze Burfict is back.

He'll return Sunday after serving his latest three-game suspension for an illegal hit. Burfict also missed Cincinnati's first three games last season, and quickly made up for lost time when he returned, played 76 per cent of the snaps in his first game back, a 22-7 win over the Dolphins.

In 2015, he missed the first six games while recovering from a knee injury. In his return in Pittsburgh, he played 48 per cent of the snaps and had five tackles, including one on Le'Veon Bell that resulted in the running back tearing up his right knee.

"He's kind of the straw that stirs the drink there," Browns coach Hue Jackson said.

OLD FRIENDS: Browns right guard Kevin Zeitler will get his first view from the opposite side of "The Battle of Ohio."

He spent five seasons with Cincinnati before signing a five-year, $60 million free agent contract with Cleveland in March. The Bengals made no formal attempt to re-sign the former first-round draft pick.

"I have no hard feelings about that," he said. "It is a business. They have a lot of talented players on that team that they need to take care of in the upcoming years. It is what it is."

DEEP BALL: The Bengals haven't hit many big plays, with Dalton repeatedly missing Green on deep throws. They haven't thrown many deep passes overall, and the lack of a big play has been one of the offensive issues on offence.

"That's part of what we're trying to do now," Dalton said. "We've got to find a way to get more chunk plays and get the ball down the field."

AP Sports Writer Joe Kay in Cincinnati contributed to this report.

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press