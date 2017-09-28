Cowboys, Elliott trying to find 2016 groove in running game

The former Ohio State star answered with four straight 100-yard games on the way to franchise rookie records with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns rushing.

While Elliott had 104 yards in the opener against the Giants, his per-carry average is just 3.5 yards after he finished at 5.1 last year. The Cowboys are a full yard below last year's per-carry average of 4.8 yards.

"We're more comfortable when we get 3 or 4 yards on first down and then another 4 or 5 on second down so we can convert a shorter third down rather than being third-and-long," said Elliott , who is ninth in the NFL with 192 yards. "We've just been putting ourselves in a lot of situations where we're in third and long."

The puzzler for Dallas came in Week 2 against the Broncos, who dominated the Cowboys up front and held Elliott to a career-low 8 yards on nine carries in Denver's 42-17 win

Against the Cardinals, the Cowboys were close to three straight three-and-outs to start the game when Elliott went 30 yards on third-and-1. While that drive didn't lead to points, it helped the Dallas offence put aside a second straight miserable start on the way to a 7-7 halftime tie.

With the lead late thanks in part to Elliott's first touchdown of the season, the Cowboys finished off the Cardinals, but not the way they wanted. Elliott had 83 yards when Dallas took over intent on running out the clock.

Similar situations a year ago often ended with Elliott over 100 yards. The 8-yard loss on third down forced a punt as Elliott settled for 80 yards on 22 carries and his second straight per-carry average below 4 yards. He had three such games last season.

"You like to think that you become a better running team as the year goes on because you get a chance to run these runs in real life against a real opponent," coach Jason Garrett said. "I do think as the game wore on, we got better in the running game."

The Cowboys are still looking for the dominance of 2016.

