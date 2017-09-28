Climber: Rock fall strikes Yosemite for a second day

SAN FRANCISCO — A massive new rock fall hit Yosemite National Park on Thursday, cracking with a thundering roar off the El Capitan rock formation, injuring one person and sending huge plumes of white dust surging through the valley floor below.

The slide came a day after a giant slab of granite plunged from the same formation, killing a British man on a hiking and climbing visit and injuring his wife.

Climber Ryan Sheridan had just reached the top of El Capitan, a 7,569-foot (2,307-meter) formation, when the rock let loose below him Thursday.

"There was so much smoke and debris," he said by cellphone. "It filled the entire valley with smoke."

"It was in the same location of the previous rock fall. A larger rock fall let loose, easily three times the size," Sheridan said.

One person was injured and was flown to a hospital, park ranger and spokesman Scott Gediman said. There was no immediate word on the person's condition.

Meanwhile, the man killed Wednesday was identified as Andrew Foster, 32, of Wales. The park didn't identify his wife but said she remained hospitalized.

The park indicated that seven rock falls occurred during a four-hour period Wednesday on the southeast face of El Capitan. However, it was rare for such a collapse to kill anyone, longtime climbers said Thursday.

Rocks at the world-renowned park's climbing routes break loose and crash down about 80 times a year. The elite climbers who flock to the park using ropes and their fingertips to defy death as they scale sheer cliff faces know the risk but also know it's rare to get hit and killed by the rocks.

"It's a lot like a lightning strike," said Alex Honnold, who made history June 3 for being the first to climb El Capitan alone and without ropes. "Sometimes geology just happens."