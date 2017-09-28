Stanton homers twice to reach 59, Marlins top Braves 7-1

MIAMI — Giancarlo Stanton homered twice to become the first player to hit 59 in a season since 2001, and the Miami Marlins opened the last series of Jeffrey Loria's tenure as owner by beating the Atlanta Braves 7-1 on Thursday night.

Stanton hit a solo home run in the fourth, then added a two-run drive in the eighth that would have gone 467 feet unimpeded, according to MLB's Statcast.

He has 33 home runs since the All-Star break and 10 multihomer games this season. He became the sixth player to reach 59, joining Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth.

Ichiro Suzuki got his 27th pinch hit of the year, one shy of the record John Vander Wal set in 1995.

Dee Gordon got two hits for the Marlins, who despite a 75-84 record assured themselves of second place in the NL East, their highest finish since 2009.

Lane Adams homered for Atlanta, which fell to 34-17 at Marlins Park. The Braves need to win two of its final three games to avoid three straight 90-loss seasons for the first time since 1988-90.

Marlins rookie Dillon Peters (1-2) allowed two hits and struck out four in 5 2/3 shutout innings for his first big league win. Braves starter Julio Teheran (11-13) gave up five runs and eight hits in six innings.

These are Miami's final home games before a group led by Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman takes over as owners, a transition scheduled to close Monday. Marlins president David Samson isn't being retained and was emotional when speaking Thursday spoke of the looming farewell. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he has yet to speak with Jeter — his former Yankees teammate — about what comes next.

"Watching Derek over the years, the way he does things, he's not going to come here and want to just get beat up," Mattingly said. "He's going to come here and want to build this thing and do it right. It's going to be a positive with Derek here."

TRAINER'S ROOM