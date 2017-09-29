Vettel and Raikkonen fastest in 2nd Malaysia GP practice

SEPANG, Malaysia — Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel set the fastest time in the second practice for the Malaysian Grand Prix on Friday.

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas struggled with grip and went off track into the gravel within moments of each other.

Bottas' left wheel locked as he came out of Turn 10. Hamilton, out of Turn 7, skidded sideways and then backward into the dirt.

Hamilton was sixth and Bottas seventh.