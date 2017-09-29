No. 10 Wisconsin hosts Northwestern in teams' Big 10 opener

BACK AND FORTH: Wisconsin leads the overall series 58-35-5, but the matchup has been much closer in recent years. Two years ago, the Wildcats pulled out a 13-7 win in their last visit to Camp Randall Stadium when Badgers receiver Jazz Peavy's 1-yard touchdown catch with 1:47 left was negated on review. Northwestern has won six of the past 11 meetings.

"It comes down to execution, comes down to not beating yourself and finding a way in the fourth quarter to win the game," Fitzgerald said.

ON TARGET: Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook is coming off a terrific performance in the 40-6 win over BYU on Sept. 16, when he was 18 of 19 for a school-record 94.7 per cent completion rate. The left-handed sophomore also set career highs of 256 yards and four touchdown passes. If Hornibrook can come close to this level of accuracy in Big Ten play, the Badgers could be nearly unstoppable given their success in the running game.

RUNNING WILD: A 49-7 rout of Bowling Green two weeks ago gave Northwestern a confidence boost after opening the season with a lacklustre 1-1 start in nonconference play. With 678 yards on 74 plays, the team set a program record 9.2 yards per play.

Probably won't be repeated at Wisconsin, which is seventh in the nation in total defence (248 yards) and has yet to allow a point in the second half.

BADGERING D: Wisconsin has yet to be really tested defensively in Jim Leonhard's first season as co-ordinator. Imagine how good the Badgers might be if top linebacker Jack Cichy didn't go down for the year in training camp with a knee injury.

One of the few quibbles with the defence is a couple communication breakdowns in the secondary that have led to long gains. The defensive backfield includes cornerback Nick Nelson, a first-year starter after transferring from Hawaii; and safety Natrell Jamerson, a former cornerback.

"I think we've made improvements in communication as far as just getting on the same page," safety D'Cota Dixon said. "A big area we can improve on is creating more turnovers and putting our offence in a better position."

GOOD FOOTING: Northwestern is on good footing on special teams with punter Hunter Niswander, who ranks second nationally in punting average (49.5 yards) and set a career high against Bowling Green by averaging 51.5 yards a punt. This gives the Wildcats the ability to at least flip position on the road when the run into empty possessions.

